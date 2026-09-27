Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs Gen 2: The ₹4,400 question every buyer will ask

Battery Stretch
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 pushes battery life beyond the previous generation, with up to 9 hours of use on a single charge versus 8 hours on Gen 2. Even the charging case gets a bump, rising to 50 hours of additional power from 48 hours.
Noise Cut
The biggest hidden upgrade may be something users barely see. Gen 3 moves to a six-microphone array, and Meta says it can cut more than 90% of background noise, targeting clearer calls and voice commands when streets, wind and crowds get loud.
Price Climb
The new glasses arrive in India at ₹44,300, making them ₹4,400 more expensive than the Gen 2's ₹39,900 starting price. The question for buyers is whether the extra hardware, new frames and longer battery justify the higher entry point.
Frame Game
Meta is widening the style choices with Wayfarer, Aviator and Zena frames in India, while 27 colour and lens combinations are available globally. That makes Gen 3 as much about personal style as it is about adding another layer of AI to everyday eyewear.
AI Button
A new customisable action button gives users quicker access to Meta AI, while Meta is preparing Dolby Atmos capture for spatial-audio video recording. The feature is expected later this year, adding another upgrade beyond the hardware changes.