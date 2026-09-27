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Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs Gen 2: The ₹4,400 question every buyer will ask

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs Gen 2: The ₹4,400 question every buyer will ask

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 smart glasses launch in India at ₹44,300 with 9-hour battery life, six-mic noise reduction, new frames and faster Meta AI access via a customisable button.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 27, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Battery Stretch
1/5

Battery Stretch

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 pushes battery life beyond the previous generation, with up to 9 hours of use on a single charge versus 8 hours on Gen 2. Even the charging case gets a bump, rising to 50 hours of additional power from 48 hours.

Noise Cut
2/5

Noise Cut

The biggest hidden upgrade may be something users barely see. Gen 3 moves to a six-microphone array, and Meta says it can cut more than 90% of background noise, targeting clearer calls and voice commands when streets, wind and crowds get loud.

Price Climb
3/5

Price Climb

The new glasses arrive in India at ₹44,300, making them ₹4,400 more expensive than the Gen 2's ₹39,900 starting price. The question for buyers is whether the extra hardware, new frames and longer battery justify the higher entry point.

Frame Game
4/5

Frame Game

Meta is widening the style choices with Wayfarer, Aviator and Zena frames in India, while 27 colour and lens combinations are available globally. That makes Gen 3 as much about personal style as it is about adding another layer of AI to everyday eyewear.

AI Button
5/5

AI Button

A new customisable action button gives users quicker access to Meta AI, while Meta is preparing Dolby Atmos capture for spatial-audio video recording. The feature is expected later this year, adding another upgrade beyond the hardware changes.

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