Real estate truth: Why buying land may not always be the smartest move

Land Myth
The old belief that “land always beats flats” can be misleading for investors. A plot may offer ownership flexibility and long-term appreciation potential, but it can also remain idle for years without rental income. The real winner often depends on location, development activity and how patiently you can wait.
Rental Reality
A flat brings one major advantage that a plot cannot — the possibility of regular income. In a location with strong rental demand, an apartment can start generating cash flow after possession, although maintenance charges, repairs and building ageing can influence the final returns.
Location Trap
A premium-looking property can become a poor investment if the location fails to develop. Whether it is a plot or a flat, roads, transport links, schools, workplaces and future infrastructure matter more than promises of upcoming projects. A “future hotspot” claim needs verification before investing.
Legal Maze
Buying land comes with a different level of paperwork risk. Plot buyers need to carefully examine ownership records, land-use approvals, encumbrances, survey details and local permissions. A seemingly attractive deal can become a costly mistake if legal checks are ignored before payment.
Time Test
The right property choice often depends on how long you can hold the investment. A plot may suit patient buyers looking for future appreciation and construction freedom, while a flat can work better for those wanting immediate use or rental returns. The decision is less about property type and more about financial goals.