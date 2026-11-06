Remember Karbonn? Its ₹11,999 comeback phone has a feature that could surprise buyers

₹3,000 surprise

Looking for a new smartphone this Diwali without spending a fortune? Indian brand Karbonn has returned with the Rebel, offering a ₹3,000 discount on Amazon. Originally listed at ₹14,999, the phone is available for ₹11,999 under a limited-time deal. But the biggest attraction isn't the discount. It's a feature usually associated with phones built for heavy daily usage.