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Remember Karbonn? Its ₹11,999 comeback phone has a feature that could surprise buyers

Remember Karbonn? Its ₹11,999 comeback phone has a feature that could surprise buyers

Karbonn Rebel is available on Amazon for ₹11,999 with a 7,000mAh battery, 50MP camera and 90Hz display. Check its features, ₹3,000 discount and key compromises before buying.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
₹3,000 surprise
1/5

₹3,000 surprise

Looking for a new smartphone this Diwali without spending a fortune? Indian brand Karbonn has returned with the Rebel, offering a ₹3,000 discount on Amazon. Originally listed at ₹14,999, the phone is available for ₹11,999 under a limited-time deal. But the biggest attraction isn't the discount. It's a feature usually associated with phones built for heavy daily usage.

 

Battery monster
2/5

Battery monster

A 7,000mAh battery in a smartphone costing less than ₹12,000? Karbonn Rebel packs a massive battery aimed at users who spend hours streaming videos, browsing social media or making calls. It supports 18W charging, but there's an interesting trade-off. While the battery capacity looks impressive on paper, charging such a large battery with an 18W adapter may take considerable time.

 

Display twist
3/5

Display twist

A big screen with a surprising limitation! Karbonn Rebel features a 6.75-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, promising smoother scrolling while browsing apps and social media. The screen also offers 650 nits of brightness for outdoor visibility. However, its resolution is limited to HD+, not Full HD. Is the larger display enough to compensate for that compromise?

 

Camera gamble
4/5

Camera gamble

  Can a ₹11,999 smartphone deliver decent photography? Karbonn Rebel comes with a 50MP rear camera, a specification likely to attract budget-conscious buyers looking for detailed everyday photographs. The front camera, however, is a modest 5MP unit. While the megapixel count sounds promising, actual photo quality will depend on image processing, lighting and sensor performance.

Storage escape
5/5

Storage escape

Running out of phone storage could become less of a headache! Karbonn Rebel supports expandable storage of up to 1TB, allowing users to accommodate more photographs, videos and files with a compatible memory card. It also retains the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 processor. But can these practical features help Karbonn win back buyers in India's crowded budget smartphone market?

 

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