Price shock
Would you spend ₹1.70 lakh on a Motorola smartphone? The Motorola Signature 27 has grabbed attention after a European retailer listing revealed a price of €1,599, roughly ₹1.70 lakh. That puts the phone firmly in ultra-premium territory. While its global launch has already taken place, Indian buyers are still awaiting official local pricing.
Camera monster
A 200MP camera on a smartphone sounds impressive, but Motorola is taking things further. The Signature 27 features a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, accompanied by two 50MP cameras. The powerful camera setup is designed to bring distant subjects closer while offering versatile photography options. But will its real-world performance justify the premium price?
Battery beast
A flagship smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery? Motorola is betting big on endurance with the Signature 27. The phone supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, combining a large battery with fast-charging options. For users tired of carrying chargers everywhere, the specifications sound promising, although actual battery life will depend on usage patterns.
Power unleashed
Motorola isn't relying on camera megapixels alone. The Signature 27 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, designed for demanding gaming, multitasking and AI applications. The phone also features a large AMOLED display, while memory configurations reported in the original article include 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.
India suspense
The Motorola Signature 27 has already made its global debut, but a crucial question remains for Indian buyers: how much will it cost here? The premium smartphone is expected to arrive in green and dark grey finishes, with flagship cameras, a powerful processor and a massive battery. Motorola's India launch is scheduled for December 9, 2026, but the official India price is yet to be announced.