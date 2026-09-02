₹12.5 lakh and 750 slots: Why Roshanara Club membership is drawing attention

Heritage price
A 104-year-old Delhi institution with cricketing history is opening its doors to a limited batch of new members. But the price of entry is hardly ordinary, with two sharply different fee slabs depending on who applies.
Limited entry
Only 750 lifetime memberships are being offered under the new DDA scheme, making the window unusually narrow for those seeking access. Of these, 400 are reserved for the non-government category, while 350 are for government and PSU applicants.
₹12.5 lakh
For private applicants, lifetime membership comes at ₹12.50 lakh plus GST — a price tag that immediately puts the club in a different league from an ordinary sports facility. Government and PSU applicants get a much lower fee, creating a striking divide.
Cricket birthplace
Roshanara Club is not just another old Delhi club. Its grounds are tied to the formation of the BCCI and have hosted generations of cricketers, giving the sprawling North Delhi property a sporting legacy that goes far beyond its membership list.
Colonial revival
The club’s history comes with a legal twist. After lease disputes and a prolonged battle, the DDA took control in 2023 following a Delhi High Court ruling. What followed was a restoration push aimed at modernising the club without erasing its old-world character.
Modern upgrade
Behind the heritage façade, the club now offers a surprisingly broad recreational package: cricket pitches, tennis, swimming, badminton, squash, fitness facilities, billiards, dining, a library and a jogging park. The membership is therefore about far more than a name on a club register.