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₹12,374 for a toothbrush: This AI gadget can tell what your brushing routine misses

₹12,374 for a toothbrush: This AI gadget can tell what your brushing routine misses

A ₹12,374 AI-powered Oral-B toothbrush tracks brushing habits, maps missed areas, controls pressure and offers smart cleaning modes to help users improve their daily oral-care routine.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026, 6:10 AM IST
Plaque detective
1/7

Plaque detective

Brushing harder does not always mean brushing better. This AI-powered electric toothbrush uses artificial intelligence to monitor how you clean your teeth, turning an everyday two-minute routine into a surprisingly detailed look at the spots your brush may repeatedly miss.

Mouth mapping
2/7

Mouth mapping

Hidden inside the toothbrush is a magnetic motion sensor that tracks movement while you brush. Paired with the Oral-B app, it can monitor 16 zones inside the mouth, helping users see which areas are getting attention and which ones may be quietly escaping the daily clean.

Pressure police
3/7

Pressure police

More pressure can feel like more cleaning, but aggressive brushing may hurt gums instead. A smart pressure sensor warns users when they are pressing too hard, offering real-time guidance designed to keep the brush working effectively without turning enthusiasm into unnecessary gum trouble.

Seven personalities
4/7

Seven personalities

One toothbrush, seven different ways to clean. Instead of treating every mouth and every morning alike, the device offers modes including Daily Clean, Sensitive and Super Sensitive, allowing users to switch their brushing style depending on comfort, routine and cleaning needs.

Silent display
5/7

Silent display

You do not have to keep staring at your phone while brushing. A small interactive colour display on the handle lets users choose brushing modes and check information such as remaining battery life, putting some of the toothbrush's smarter controls directly within sight.

Charging marathon
6/7

Charging marathon

A toothbrush packed with sensors, AI and a display could easily become another gadget constantly begging for power. Oral-B pairs this model with a magnetic charging stand, while the claimed battery life can stretch to roughly three hours of operation on a full charge.

Price shock
7/7

Price shock

Smart brushing comes with a decidedly premium bill. The Oral-B AI electric toothbrush shown here is listed on Amazon at around ₹12,374, positioning it less as a simple bathroom essential and more as a connected gadget for people serious about tracking their oral-care routine.

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