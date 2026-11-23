Cashback twist

What if a ₹33,799 Samsung phone could effectively cost ₹32,109? Flipkart is reportedly offering up to ₹1,690 cashback on purchases made using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards. The platform also lists an exchange benefit of up to ₹29,650 for eligible old smartphones. However, the maximum exchange amount depends on the device's model and condition, while cashback is subject to card eligibility. A three-month EMI option involving three instalments of ₹11,587. But what makes the Galaxy A56 worth considering beyond these discounts?