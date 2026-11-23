Price shock
A Samsung 5G smartphone with a ₹49,999 listed MRP is now selling for ₹33,799! The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available on Flipkart with a reported ₹16,200 discount, equivalent to roughly 32% off the listed MRP. The deal brings the phone below ₹35,000 without requiring a bank offer or exchange. But buyers should remember that the MRP is not necessarily the phone's usual selling price. So can additional offers bring the cost down even further?
Cashback twist
What if a ₹33,799 Samsung phone could effectively cost ₹32,109? Flipkart is reportedly offering up to ₹1,690 cashback on purchases made using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards. The platform also lists an exchange benefit of up to ₹29,650 for eligible old smartphones. However, the maximum exchange amount depends on the device's model and condition, while cashback is subject to card eligibility. A three-month EMI option involving three instalments of ₹11,587. But what makes the Galaxy A56 worth considering beyond these discounts?
Display advantage
A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection! Samsung Galaxy A56 offers an FHD+ screen designed for smooth scrolling, video streaming and everyday use. The smartphone also gets an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, Samsung has equipped it with an Exynos 1580 processor, with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and up to 256GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. But the phone's biggest attraction for many buyers could be its camera setup.
Camera surprise
A 50MP main camera, two additional rear lenses and a 12MP selfie shooter! Samsung Galaxy A56 features a triple-camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro camera. The front camera offers 12MP resolution for selfies and video calls. Combined with the AMOLED display, large battery and Exynos chipset, the specifications make the phone a potential option for buyers seeking a mid-range Samsung device. However, the final value depends on the exact variant, available stock and whether the Flipkart offers remain active.