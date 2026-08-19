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₹20 lakh for a petrol SUV: These 5 EVs could make you rethink that decision

₹20 lakh for a petrol SUV: These 5 EVs could make you rethink that decision

Thinking of a ₹20 lakh petrol SUV? These 5 EVs, including Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and Maruti e Vitara, offer premium features, lower running costs and modern electric driving.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026, 6:40 AM IST
Petrol rethink
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Petrol rethink

A ₹20 lakh budget no longer automatically points towards a petrol SUV. EVs in this price bracket offer lower running costs, instant torque and automatic driving, while newer models are increasingly addressing the range concerns that once made buyers hesitate before switching.

Curvv EV
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Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV brings the stance and road presence buyers often seek in a conventional SUV. Its 55kWh battery is claimed in the source copy to deliver around 400-425 km of real-world range, while a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and 12.3-inch touchscreen add to its premium appeal.

Windsor EV
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Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV puts cabin space and rear-seat comfort at the heart of its proposition. It gets 135-degree reclining rear seats and a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen, while MG’s Battery-as-a-Service programme can lower the initial acquisition cost by separating the battery component.

Nexon EV
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Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is already one of the familiar names in India’s electric-car market, but its technology keeps it competitive. The source highlights V2L capability, dual screens, a 360-degree camera and adjustable regenerative braking, along with 300-plus km of real-world highway range.

Syros EV
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Syros EV

The Kia Syros EV packs technology into a family-focused electric SUV. The source highlights a unified 30-inch digital display and a 16-feature ADAS suite, while its setup is pitched as being capable of dealing with rough Indian roads without sacrificing a cushioned ride.

e Vitara
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e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara could appeal to buyers looking for a familiar transition from petrol to electric. The source highlights Maruti Suzuki’s after-sales network, SUV-like driving position, battery management and predictable range estimates as key attractions for first-time EV owners.

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