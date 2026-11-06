₹21,000 for 30 sweets? These luxury Diwali gifts come with jaw-dropping price tags

Royal feast
Regal Varyaa Gift Box | The Mansion | ₹27,350
A dinner set worth ₹27,350 just for festive entertaining? The Mansion's Regal Varyaa Gift Box combines traditional Indian brass craftsmanship with contemporary dining luxury. It includes two leaf-motif brass plates, four intricately etched bowls, mosaic ceramic pasta plates, cutlery and serving pieces. A decorative candle holder completes the collection. But what makes this expensive gift interesting is how it turns an everyday Diwali meal into an elaborate dining experience.
Royal escape
A Royal Diwali in Jaipur | The Leela Palace Jaipur | ₹25,800–₹3,22,500 per night, before taxes
What if your Diwali gift was a royal holiday costing as much as ₹3.22 lakh per night? The Leela Palace Jaipur offers a festive experience against the Aravalli Hills, with traditional ceremonies, pottery-making, puppet shows, palace art walks and chef-curated dinners. Guests also receive an artisanal welcome gift and departure souvenir. Available for stays through November 15, 2026, the package turns festive gifting into a luxury travel experience.
Jewellery illusion
Chandbali Clutch | Meera Mahadevia | ₹72,500
A handbag inspired by a traditional Indian earring? Mumbai-based designer Meera Mahadevia's Chandbali Clutch transforms the crescent-shaped silhouette of the famous jewellery style into a striking fashion accessory. Featuring intricate filigree detailing and handcrafted construction, the ₹72,500 clutch resembles an oversized piece of jewellery. Designed to complement heavily embroidered festive outfits, it challenges the idea that a Diwali handbag must look conventional.
Glass magic
Deepa Candle Stand | Collektklove | ₹30,000
A candle stand worth ₹30,000? Collektklove has given Diwali's centuries-old diya tradition an unexpected luxury twist! Its Deepa Candle Stand is crafted from multicoloured blown glass and draws inspiration from the sculptural curves of South India's Dravidian temples. The piece blends vibrant colour, architecture and festive symbolism into a decorative centrepiece. But could something inspired by a simple oil lamp become a statement piece in a modern home?
Edible extravagance
Gold Pista Katli | Khoya | ₹21,000
₹21,000 for a box of 30 pieces of mithai? Khoya's Gold Pista Katli takes Diwali indulgence to an entirely different level! Made using premium Pishori pistachios, the traditional diamond-shaped sweet is finished with edible 24-karat gold leaf. The result combines a familiar Indian delicacy with an unusually expensive ingredient associated with wealth and celebration. But would you spend ₹700 on a single piece of festive sweetness?
Golden blessings
Lakshmi-Ganesha Gold Coin | Tanishq | ₹31,702
A 2-gram gold coin costing ₹31,702? Tanishq's 24-karat Lakshmi-Ganesha Gold Coin combines precious metal with one of Diwali's most important traditions. Featuring Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the coin is designed for gifting, collecting and use during Lakshmi Puja. Unlike conventional jewellery, it can become part of annual celebrations for years. But at this price, buyers are paying for more than just an ordinary festive gift.
Poker luxury
Leather Poker Box | Leather Talks | ₹18,995
Nearly ₹19,000 for a box of playing cards and poker chips? Diwali's famous card-party tradition is getting a luxury makeover! Leather Talks offers a leather gaming box with playing cards and poker chips, available in burgundy, navy blue, brown and tan finishes. Inspired by the festive custom of playing games for good fortune, the set adds a premium touch to late-night gatherings. But would you spend this much on a game-night accessory?
Whisky indulgence
Rampur Jugalbandi No. 5 Whisky | ₹27,600 duty-free
₹27,600 for a bottle of Indian whisky? Rampur's limited-edition Jugalbandi No. 5 brings an unusual combination to Diwali entertaining. Inspired by the musical interplay of Indian classical performers, the single malt is matured using American bourbon barrels and casks that previously held Hungary's Tokaji wine. Bottled at 55.6% alcohol, the whisky is described as offering notes of apricot, honey, caramel and spice. But its distinctive cask combination is what sets it apart.
Carpet fortune
Savana Rug | Jaipur Rugs | ₹3,45,450
A Diwali gift costing more than ₹3.45 lakh, and it's something you walk on! Jaipur Rugs' hand-knotted Savana Rug brings traditional Indian carpet craftsmanship into luxury home interiors. Made from wool in shades of indigo and deep blue, the design features a rich, layered appearance intended to add character to a room. But gifting such an expensive rug comes with one challenge: understanding the recipient's personal taste before making the investment.
Cocktail theatre
Stripey Bee Cocktail Shaker Set | Joanna Buchanan | ₹19,545
Almost ₹20,000 for a cocktail-making set? Joanna Buchanan's Stripey Bee collection brings an unusual decorative touch to festive entertaining. The four-piece stainless-steel set includes a shaker, strainer, spoon and jigger, each featuring distinctive bee-inspired motifs. Designed for hosts who enjoy creating drinks at home, the set combines practical accessories with playful luxury. Unlike Diwali sweets and flowers, this is a gift that can remain part of future celebrations.