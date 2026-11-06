₹21,000 for 30 sweets? These luxury Diwali gifts come with jaw-dropping price tags

Royal escape

A Royal Diwali in Jaipur | The Leela Palace Jaipur | ₹25,800–₹3,22,500 per night, before taxes

What if your Diwali gift was a royal holiday costing as much as ₹3.22 lakh per night? The Leela Palace Jaipur offers a festive experience against the Aravalli Hills, with traditional ceremonies, pottery-making, puppet shows, palace art walks and chef-curated dinners. Guests also receive an artisanal welcome gift and departure souvenir. Available for stays through November 15, 2026, the package turns festive gifting into a luxury travel experience.