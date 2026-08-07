₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan plan: India’s waste could become its next fuel source

Waste Gold
India is turning everyday waste into a potential energy asset with the ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan scheme. From cattle dung and agricultural residue to municipal organic waste, the government plans to convert discarded material into clean fuel, organic manure and a new source of rural income.
Gas Shift
The ambitious scheme aims to make Compressed Biogas (CBG) a bigger part of India’s energy mix while reducing dependence on imported LNG. With domestic CBG production expected to rise nearly tenfold, the move could reshape how India sources and consumes cleaner fuel.
Village Power
Beyond energy security, GOBARdhan is being positioned as a rural economy booster. The government expects the circular bioenergy programme to create around 1.5 lakh jobs by building a network where farmers, waste producers and private companies can participate in a new green economy.
Fuel Formula
The scheme brings together six major support systems, including assured CBG purchase, pricing support, capital assistance, pipeline infrastructure, credit guarantees and ecosystem development. The framework aims to remove major hurdles that have slowed large-scale adoption of clean biofuel projects.
Energy Battle
As India’s demand for energy continues to rise, the government is looking beyond traditional imports for solutions. By supporting CBG plants and attracting private investment, GOBARdhan aims to turn biomass resources into a strategic tool for energy independence.