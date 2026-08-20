₹28,227 crore infra makeover: Mumbai to Pune travel gets two mega upgrades

Metro leap
Mumbai’s suburban travel map is set for a major shift with the approval of Metro Line 13, a 25.03-km corridor connecting Mira-Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar. The ₹17,724.99 crore project will have 16 stations, including 13 elevated and three underground stops, creating a new link across Thane and Palghar districts.
Creek bridge
The biggest engineering highlight of Metro Line 13 is not just the rail track but a massive connection over Vasai Creek. The project includes a 4.92-km integrated six-lane road-and-metro bridge over the creek, linking Panju island and adding another layer to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s transport network.
Travel cut
For daily commuters travelling between Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar and Mumbai suburbs, the promise is a major time reset. Once operational, Metro Line 13 is expected to reduce travel time by around 50% compared with road journeys and carry nearly 4.49 lakh passengers every day by 2031.
Pune bypass
Pune’s traffic battle is getting a new weapon with the approval of a ₹10,502.36 crore eastern expansion of the Pune Ring Road. The 31.805-km access-controlled expressway will help divert inter-state and inter-city traffic away from crowded city roads.
Expressway speed
The Pune Ring Road expansion is designed for high-speed movement, with three lanes in each direction and a speed limit of 120 kmph. The corridor will include bridges, viaducts, flyovers, tunnels and interchanges, creating a faster route around Pune rather than through it.
Infrastructure race
Together, the Metro Line 13 and Pune Ring Road expansion represent Maharashtra’s wider push to upgrade urban mobility. While Mumbai gets a new mass transit link connecting growing suburbs, Pune gets a highway network aimed at easing congestion and supporting industrial and logistics movement.