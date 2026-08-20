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₹28,227 crore infra makeover: Mumbai to Pune travel gets two mega upgrades

₹28,227 crore infra makeover: Mumbai to Pune travel gets two mega upgrades

Mumbai and Pune are set for a major infrastructure overhaul as Maharashtra approves ₹28,227 crore projects covering Metro Line 13 and Pune Ring Road expansion.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 6:50 AM IST
Metro leap
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Metro leap

Mumbai’s suburban travel map is set for a major shift with the approval of Metro Line 13, a 25.03-km corridor connecting Mira-Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar. The ₹17,724.99 crore project will have 16 stations, including 13 elevated and three underground stops, creating a new link across Thane and Palghar districts.

Creek bridge
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Creek bridge

The biggest engineering highlight of Metro Line 13 is not just the rail track but a massive connection over Vasai Creek. The project includes a 4.92-km integrated six-lane road-and-metro bridge over the creek, linking Panju island and adding another layer to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s transport network.

Travel cut
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Travel cut

For daily commuters travelling between Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar and Mumbai suburbs, the promise is a major time reset. Once operational, Metro Line 13 is expected to reduce travel time by around 50% compared with road journeys and carry nearly 4.49 lakh passengers every day by 2031.

Pune bypass
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Pune bypass

Pune’s traffic battle is getting a new weapon with the approval of a ₹10,502.36 crore eastern expansion of the Pune Ring Road. The 31.805-km access-controlled expressway will help divert inter-state and inter-city traffic away from crowded city roads.

Expressway speed
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Expressway speed

The Pune Ring Road expansion is designed for high-speed movement, with three lanes in each direction and a speed limit of 120 kmph. The corridor will include bridges, viaducts, flyovers, tunnels and interchanges, creating a faster route around Pune rather than through it.

Infrastructure race
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Infrastructure race

Together, the Metro Line 13 and Pune Ring Road expansion represent Maharashtra’s wider push to upgrade urban mobility. While Mumbai gets a new mass transit link connecting growing suburbs, Pune gets a highway network aimed at easing congestion and supporting industrial and logistics movement.

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