₹3.15 lakh for a smartphone? Samsung's new luxury foldable hides a big surprise

Price bombshell

Would you spend over ₹3 lakh on a smartphone? Samsung has launched its ultra-premium W27 foldable in China, with prices starting at 18,999 yuan (approximately ₹2.72 lakh). The top-end 1TB model costs 21,999 yuan (around Rs 3.15 lakh). Based on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, this luxury handset targets buyers seeking exclusivity. But what makes it worth such an extraordinary price?