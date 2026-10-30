₹3.15 lakh for a smartphone? Samsung's new luxury foldable hides a big surprise

Price bombshell
Would you spend over ₹3 lakh on a smartphone? Samsung has launched its ultra-premium W27 foldable in China, with prices starting at 18,999 yuan (approximately ₹2.72 lakh). The top-end 1TB model costs 21,999 yuan (around Rs 3.15 lakh). Based on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, this luxury handset targets buyers seeking exclusivity. But what makes it worth such an extraordinary price?
Golden luxury
Forget ordinary smartphone designs! Samsung's W27 arrives with an eye-catching two-tone finish, golden accents on its frame and hinge, and premium styling inspired by Chinese aesthetics. Available in Jihu Blue and Jixia Hong, the foldable weighs approximately 215 grams and measures just 4.1mm thick when unfolded. But beneath its luxury exterior lies a familiar Samsung flagship.
Camera powerhouse
A 200MP camera on a phone that unfolds into an 8-inch screen! The Samsung W27 combines a massive foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 6.5-inch outer screen, both supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Its triple-camera system includes a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide lens and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Could this be Samsung's ultimate luxury photography companion?
India suspense
Samsung's latest foldable packs flagship-level hardware, but Indian buyers face a major catch! The W27 is exclusive to China, with sales beginning on November 13. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, 16GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging. Direct satellite connectivity adds another premium feature, but there is no announced India launch.