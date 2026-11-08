₹3,000 for Delhi-Kashmir First AC? Couple reveals what you get inside the premium coach

₹3,000 luxury
A private compartment, comfortable beds and premium facilities on a train to Kashmir, all for around ₹3,000 per person? Travel creators Gagan and Arun recently experienced Indian Railways' First AC for the first time and shared a video of their journey from Delhi. The couple revealed the ticket price in Instagram comments, leaving viewers curious about what makes this class different from regular AC coaches. (Images : Instagram/veggiewander)
Private escape
Imagine travelling to Kashmir in a train compartment with your own door! Unlike the open layouts of 2AC and 3AC, First AC offers enclosed compartments for greater privacy. Gagan and Arun showed how these spaces are marked with letters such as A, B, C, D and E. But there's an interesting difference between a cabin and a coupe that could make travelling together much more comfortable.
Coupe secret
Two beds, one enclosed compartment and a journey through changing landscapes! Indian Railways' First AC offers two types of accommodation: a four-berth cabin and a two-berth coupe. The latter can be especially appealing to couples who prefer privacy during overnight journeys. But here's something passengers should know: booking First AC does not automatically guarantee a private two-person coupe.
Bathroom surprise
A bathroom where you can actually take a bath during a train journey? That's one of the facilities that surprised travel creators Gagan and Arun during their First AC experience. Their Instagram video offered a look at the onboard arrangements, including access to upper berths and bathing facilities. But the availability and condition of these amenities can differ depending on the train and coach.
Food comfort
Tea, coffee, meals and water while travelling through the night! Gagan and Arun highlighted the refreshment services available during their First AC journey from Delhi to Kashmir. The experience made the long-distance trip feel more comfortable, with basic refreshments available onboard. However, passengers should check their specific train's catering arrangements, since complimentary meals are not guaranteed on every First AC service.
Viral reaction
Is ₹3,000 per person worth spending on a First AC train ticket? Gagan and Arun's Instagram video sparked curiosity among viewers, especially those interested in the private coupe arrangement. One user commented, "Bahut masstt hota hai coupe," while others asked about ticket prices. The couple's response, around ₹3,000 each, brought attention to a premium railway experience many travellers have never tried.