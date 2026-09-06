₹400 stays: Why young travellers are choosing hostels over hotel rooms

Bunk Appeal
Hostels are winning over young travellers by offering something a hotel room often cannot: a social experience. From shared dorms to game nights and walking tours, the stay itself can become part of the journey, not just a place to sleep.
Budget Break
For travellers watching every rupee, hostels can make a noticeable difference. Dormitory beds typically cost around ₹400–₹1,000 a night, depending on the destination, season and property, leaving more room in the travel budget for experiences.
Local Intel
The biggest advantage may not be the cheap bed but the people around it. Hostel staff and fellow travellers can share real-time tips on neighbourhoods, local food, public transport and lesser-known places that may not appear in a standard hotel guide.
Kitchen Savings
A shared kitchen can quietly change the economics of a trip. Instead of eating every meal outside, travellers can prepare their own food while turning cooking into a social activity, helping cut costs without completely sacrificing the experience of travelling.
Flexible Stays
Hostels are increasingly offering more than bunk beds. Luggage storage, book exchanges, travel assistance, private rooms and women-only dormitories give travellers flexibility that can be especially useful when plans change or a trip involves multiple destinations.
Friendship Factor
For solo travellers, the unexpected value of a hostel may arrive after check-in. A shared room, communal kitchen or group walking tour can turn strangers into travel companions, creating connections that become one of the strongest memories of the trip.