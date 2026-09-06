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₹400 stays: Why young travellers are choosing hostels over hotel rooms

₹400 stays: Why young travellers are choosing hostels over hotel rooms

Young travellers are increasingly turning to hostels for affordable stays, social experiences and flexible travel. Here’s why ₹400 dorm beds are changing the way they explore.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
Bunk Appeal
1/6

Bunk Appeal

Hostels are winning over young travellers by offering something a hotel room often cannot: a social experience. From shared dorms to game nights and walking tours, the stay itself can become part of the journey, not just a place to sleep.

Budget Break
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Budget Break

For travellers watching every rupee, hostels can make a noticeable difference. Dormitory beds typically cost around ₹400–₹1,000 a night, depending on the destination, season and property, leaving more room in the travel budget for experiences.

Local Intel
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Local Intel

The biggest advantage may not be the cheap bed but the people around it. Hostel staff and fellow travellers can share real-time tips on neighbourhoods, local food, public transport and lesser-known places that may not appear in a standard hotel guide.

Kitchen Savings
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Kitchen Savings

A shared kitchen can quietly change the economics of a trip. Instead of eating every meal outside, travellers can prepare their own food while turning cooking into a social activity, helping cut costs without completely sacrificing the experience of travelling.

Flexible Stays
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Flexible Stays

Hostels are increasingly offering more than bunk beds. Luggage storage, book exchanges, travel assistance, private rooms and women-only dormitories give travellers flexibility that can be especially useful when plans change or a trip involves multiple destinations.

Friendship Factor
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Friendship Factor

For solo travellers, the unexpected value of a hostel may arrive after check-in. A shared room, communal kitchen or group walking tour can turn strangers into travel companions, creating connections that become one of the strongest memories of the trip.

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