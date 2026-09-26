₹4,299 Nokia 3210 is back: The tiny 4G phone with an old-school feel

Nokia's familiar 3210 name is back in a modern 4G feature-phone avatar. The device combines the retro appeal of the classic handset with practical upgrades such as USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, a removable battery and dual-SIM 4G connectivity.
₹4,299 Deal
The Nokia 3210 4G is currently listed at ₹4,299 on HMD's website, against an actual price of ₹5,299. That ₹1,000 difference makes the compact feature phone an interesting option for buyers who want basic calling and connectivity without paying smartphone prices.
Battery Surprise
Despite its compact body, the phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery. HMD says it can deliver up to 9.8 hours of talk time on dual-SIM and 4G networks under laboratory conditions, while the USB Type-C port brings a modern charging standard to the old-school form factor.
Classic Returns
The phone keeps several features associated with traditional Nokia handsets, including the Snake game and FM radio, while adding 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 2MP rear camera. The FM radio can work through both wired and wireless connections, according to the supplied details.
Tiny Package
The Nokia 3210 4G keeps things deliberately simple, with 64MB RAM, 128MB internal storage and microSD expansion up to 32GB. It also gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 3.5mm headphone jack and three colour options: Y2K Gold, Grunge Black and Scuba Blue.