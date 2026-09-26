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₹4,299 Nokia 3210 is back: The tiny 4G phone with an old-school feel

₹4,299 Nokia 3210 is back: The tiny 4G phone with an old-school feel

The Nokia 3210 returns as a ₹4,299 4G feature phone with a 1,450mAh removable battery, 2MP camera, 2.4-inch display, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and Snake.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
Nokia Throwback
1/5

 

Nokia's familiar 3210 name is back in a modern 4G feature-phone avatar. The device combines the retro appeal of the classic handset with practical upgrades such as USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, a removable battery and dual-SIM 4G connectivity.

₹4,299 Deal
2/5

₹4,299 Deal

The Nokia 3210 4G is currently listed at ₹4,299 on HMD's website, against an actual price of ₹5,299. That ₹1,000 difference makes the compact feature phone an interesting option for buyers who want basic calling and connectivity without paying smartphone prices.

Battery Surprise
3/5

Battery Surprise

Despite its compact body, the phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery. HMD says it can deliver up to 9.8 hours of talk time on dual-SIM and 4G networks under laboratory conditions, while the USB Type-C port brings a modern charging standard to the old-school form factor.

Classic Returns
4/5

Classic Returns

The phone keeps several features associated with traditional Nokia handsets, including the Snake game and FM radio, while adding 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 2MP rear camera. The FM radio can work through both wired and wireless connections, according to the supplied details.

Tiny Package
5/5

Tiny Package

The Nokia 3210 4G keeps things deliberately simple, with 64MB RAM, 128MB internal storage and microSD expansion up to 32GB. It also gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 3.5mm headphone jack and three colour options: Y2K Gold, Grunge Black and Scuba Blue.

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