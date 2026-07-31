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₹5,640 crore transformation: How Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport is changing Andhra’s skies

₹5,640 crore transformation: How Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport is changing Andhra’s skies

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Andhra Pradesh opens with a ₹5,640 crore investment, AI-powered systems, green design and capacity to transform regional air connectivity.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:16 PM IST
Airport Revolution
1/5

Airport Revolution

Andhra Pradesh’s new Bhogapuram airport marks a major shift in regional aviation with a ₹5,640 crore investment and capacity to handle six million passengers annually. Built as a next-generation facility, it aims to transform how travellers connect with northern Andhra Pradesh.

Smart Terminal
2/5

Smart Terminal

This is not just another airport terminal. From AI-powered systems and biometric passenger processing to automated baggage handling and predictive operations technology, the facility brings futuristic aviation tools designed to make flying faster, smoother and more efficient.

Green Gateway
3/5

Green Gateway

The new airport combines modern aviation with sustainability goals. Registered with the US Green Building Council, the terminal follows green building standards while its design draws inspiration from Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage, creating a unique blend of tradition and technology.

 Tech Airport
4/5

 Tech Airport

Behind the passenger experience lies a network of advanced systems including Airside 4.0 technologies, building information modelling and real-time monitoring solutions. These features are aimed at improving airport operations, reducing delays and optimising resources.

Regional Boost
5/5

 Regional Boost

Bhogapuram airport is expected to become more than a travel facility. By improving air connectivity, the greenfield airport could support tourism, businesses and industrial growth while giving northern Andhra Pradesh a stronger position on India’s aviation map.

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