₹5,640 crore transformation: How Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport is changing Andhra’s skies

Airport Revolution
Andhra Pradesh’s new Bhogapuram airport marks a major shift in regional aviation with a ₹5,640 crore investment and capacity to handle six million passengers annually. Built as a next-generation facility, it aims to transform how travellers connect with northern Andhra Pradesh.
Smart Terminal
This is not just another airport terminal. From AI-powered systems and biometric passenger processing to automated baggage handling and predictive operations technology, the facility brings futuristic aviation tools designed to make flying faster, smoother and more efficient.
Green Gateway
The new airport combines modern aviation with sustainability goals. Registered with the US Green Building Council, the terminal follows green building standards while its design draws inspiration from Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage, creating a unique blend of tradition and technology.
Tech Airport
Behind the passenger experience lies a network of advanced systems including Airside 4.0 technologies, building information modelling and real-time monitoring solutions. These features are aimed at improving airport operations, reducing delays and optimising resources.
Regional Boost
Bhogapuram airport is expected to become more than a travel facility. By improving air connectivity, the greenfield airport could support tourism, businesses and industrial growth while giving northern Andhra Pradesh a stronger position on India’s aviation map.