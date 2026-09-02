₹6,000 crore home: Meet the billionaire whose house costs more than Antilia

The ₹6,000 crore home
JK House, the 30-storey residence of Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, is estimated to be worth around ₹6,000 crore. Located on Mumbai’s Altamount Road, the property is among India’s most expensive private residences.
Beyond Antilia
The scale of JK House becomes clearer when compared with Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. Reports put JK House at around ₹6,000 crore, while Antilia is estimated at roughly ₹5,000 crore, making Singhania’s residence an unusually valuable address.
Luxury upstairs
JK House is not simply about its towering façade or price tag. The 145-metre building reportedly includes lavish private spaces, while its upper floors feature gardens and greenery designed to bring a touch of nature into the vertical residence.
Car collection
For Gautam Singhania, luxury reportedly extends well beyond real estate. His car collection is said to include models such as the Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi Q7.
Mumbai landmark
Standing on Altamount Road, one of Mumbai’s most exclusive addresses, JK House has become part of the city’s luxury-property conversation. Built as a 30-storey residence, the property combines scale, private amenities and an address few homes can match.