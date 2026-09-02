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₹6,000 crore home: Meet the billionaire whose house costs more than Antilia

₹6,000 crore home: Meet the billionaire whose house costs more than Antilia

JK House, Gautam Singhania’s 30-storey Mumbai residence, is estimated at ₹6,000 crore, reportedly surpassing Antilia, with luxury amenities, gardens and a high-end car collection.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
The ₹6,000 crore home
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The ₹6,000 crore home

JK House, the 30-storey residence of Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, is estimated to be worth around ₹6,000 crore. Located on Mumbai’s Altamount Road, the property is among India’s most expensive private residences.

Beyond Antilia
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Beyond Antilia

The scale of JK House becomes clearer when compared with Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. Reports put JK House at around ₹6,000 crore, while Antilia is estimated at roughly ₹5,000 crore, making Singhania’s residence an unusually valuable address.

Luxury upstairs
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Luxury upstairs

JK House is not simply about its towering façade or price tag. The 145-metre building reportedly includes lavish private spaces, while its upper floors feature gardens and greenery designed to bring a touch of nature into the vertical residence.

Car collection
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Car collection

For Gautam Singhania, luxury reportedly extends well beyond real estate. His car collection is said to include models such as the Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi Q7.

Mumbai landmark
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Mumbai landmark

Standing on Altamount Road, one of Mumbai’s most exclusive addresses, JK House has become part of the city’s luxury-property conversation. Built as a 30-storey residence, the property combines scale, private amenities and an address few homes can match.

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