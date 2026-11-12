₹62,999 Vivo phone at ₹56,699? Amazon's new deal hides a big surprise for buyers

Exchange jackpot

Up to ₹37,600 off by exchanging your old smartphone? Amazon's Vivo V80 5G deal comes with an exchange offer that could significantly reduce the amount buyers have to pay. Customers can also explore no-cost EMI on selected credit cards and cashback of up to ₹1,889 through Amazon Pay. However, the maximum exchange value depends on the old phone's model, condition and eligibility. Can buyers really unlock the biggest savings?