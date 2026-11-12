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₹62,999 Vivo phone at ₹56,699? Amazon's new deal hides a big surprise for buyers

₹62,999 Vivo phone at ₹56,699? Amazon's new deal hides a big surprise for buyers

Vivo V80 5G is available on Amazon for an effective ₹56,699 with eligible bank offers. Explore its 7,200mAh battery, 90W charging, ZEISS cameras and exchange discounts.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026, 4:25 PM IST
Price shock
1/5

Price shock

A Vivo smartphone priced at ₹62,999 could now cost just ₹56,699! Amazon is offering a discount on the Vivo V80 5G, bringing the premium smartphone below the ₹60,000 mark. Customers can get an instant discount of up to ₹6,300 using eligible SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards. But the final price depends on the payment method and offer eligibility.

Exchange jackpot
2/5

Exchange jackpot

Up to ₹37,600 off by exchanging your old smartphone? Amazon's Vivo V80 5G deal comes with an exchange offer that could significantly reduce the amount buyers have to pay. Customers can also explore no-cost EMI on selected credit cards and cashback of up to ₹1,889 through Amazon Pay. However, the maximum exchange value depends on the old phone's model, condition and eligibility. Can buyers really unlock the biggest savings?

Battery monster
3/5

Battery monster

A 7,200mAh battery inside a smartphone with a 6.59-inch display? Vivo V80 5G is designed for users who want a large battery without giving up premium features. The phone supports 90W FlashCharge technology, making charging another major selling point. With video streaming, gaming and navigation placing growing demands on smartphone batteries, could this massive capacity make daily charging less of a concern?

Camera ambition
4/5

Camera ambition

Four 50MP cameras? Not quite, but Vivo V80 5G still has an interesting photography package! The phone features a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide lens. There's also a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. For buyers considering a premium camera phone, could the zoom lens be the feature that makes this model worth a closer look?

Display extravagance
5/5

Display extravagance

A smartphone screen with 144Hz refresh rate and claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits? Vivo V80 5G packs a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone also features 8GB RAM, storage options up to 512GB and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. But with a price above ₹56,000 even after the reported bank discount, does the overall package justify the investment?

 

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