Power monster
What if your next smartphone could deliver flagship-level gaming performance with a processor built on cutting-edge 2nm technology? iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming iQOO 16 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with a maximum clock speed of 5.01GHz. Expected to launch in India in December 2026, the device is being positioned as a powerful contender in the premium smartphone market.
Display madness
A smartphone screen with a 165Hz refresh rate? The Chinese version of the iQOO 16 features a massive 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display using Samsung's M16 technology. With a claimed peak brightness of 2,800 nits in high-brightness mode and a 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, the display promises an immersive experience for gamers. However, the Indian variant's display specifications remain unconfirmed.
Camera temptation
Three 50MP cameras on one smartphone? The Chinese iQOO 16 packs a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom. From distant objects to sweeping landscapes, the setup promises photography versatility. But Indian buyers face one big question: will the same camera hardware arrive here?
Price mystery
Would you pay ₹86,000 for an iQOO smartphone? The iQOO 16 launched in China at CNY 5,999, approximately ₹86,000, for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company has now confirmed its India launch, with an official microsite already live and Amazon identified as a sales platform. However, the exact launch date, Indian price and final specifications remain under wraps.