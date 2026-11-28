Price mystery

Would you pay ₹86,000 for an iQOO smartphone? The iQOO 16 launched in China at CNY 5,999, approximately ₹86,000, for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company has now confirmed its India launch, with an official microsite already live and Amazon identified as a sales platform. However, the exact launch date, Indian price and final specifications remain under wraps.