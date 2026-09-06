Sending your bike by train? These rules could save you money and a lot of trouble

Railway Shortcut
Moving a bike or bicycle to another city does not always mean hiring a transporter. Indian Railways allows passengers to send two-wheelers as luggage or parcels, but the vehicle has to follow specific booking, packing and documentation rules before it can travel.
Petrol Problem
Thinking of simply riding your bike onto the platform and handing it over for loading? There is one rule you cannot ignore: the fuel tank must be completely empty before the motorcycle is accepted for parcel booking. Proper packing is also mandatory.
Paper Trail
A bike cannot be sent through the railway parcel system on verbal details alone. Passengers need documents including the RC, valid ID, mobile number and insurance papers. If the bike belongs to someone else, additional authorisation may also be required.
₹3,000 Journey
The cost of sending a motorcycle by train depends on its weight, distance and train category. For a journey of around 800 km, parcel charges and packing together could come to roughly ₹3,000, although the final amount can vary.
Receipt Matters
That small parcel receipt can become the most important piece of paper after you hand over your bike. At the destination, it is used to claim the vehicle, so losing it could turn a straightforward collection into a frustrating process.
Train Twist
Your bike does not necessarily have to travel on the same train as you. If there is no space in the brake van of your train, the railway can send the vehicle on another train, meaning your motorcycle may arrive separately from you.