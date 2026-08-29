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September 9 surprise: Apple could unveil more than just a new iPhone

September 9 surprise: Apple could unveil more than just a new iPhone

Apple’s September 9 event may reveal iPhone 18 Pro, a possible foldable iPhone, new leadership era under John Ternus and a major shift in the company’s future strategy.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Foldable Mystery
1/5

Foldable Mystery

Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone could finally make an appearance at the upcoming event. While the company has not confirmed the lineup, reports suggest that alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, a new foldable device could mark Apple’s entry into a fast-growing smartphone category.

iPhone Countdown
2/5

iPhone Countdown

Apple has officially set the date for its biggest hardware event of 2026, with the “Surprise and Shine” event scheduled for September 9. The spotlight is expected to fall on the iPhone 18 Pro series, making this one of the most anticipated launches for Apple fans waiting for the next major upgrade.

Leadership Shift
3/5

Leadership Shift

The September launch will carry a different energy as Apple enters a new leadership era. John Ternus, currently Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is set to take over as CEO from September 1, while Tim Cook moves into the role of Executive Chairman.

Live Comeback
4/5

Live Comeback

Apple may bring back the feel of its classic product launches by returning to a fully in-person event format. After years of mostly pre-recorded presentations, the company could once again showcase new products live from Steve Jobs Theatre, while continuing online streaming for global audiences.

Apple Era
5/5

Apple Era

The September 9 event is more than just a product launch — it represents a turning point for Apple. With a new CEO leading the company and major hardware expected, the event could define the next phase of Apple’s journey beyond the Tim Cook era.

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