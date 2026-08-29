September 9 surprise: Apple could unveil more than just a new iPhone

Foldable Mystery
Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone could finally make an appearance at the upcoming event. While the company has not confirmed the lineup, reports suggest that alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, a new foldable device could mark Apple’s entry into a fast-growing smartphone category.
iPhone Countdown
Apple has officially set the date for its biggest hardware event of 2026, with the “Surprise and Shine” event scheduled for September 9. The spotlight is expected to fall on the iPhone 18 Pro series, making this one of the most anticipated launches for Apple fans waiting for the next major upgrade.
Leadership Shift
The September launch will carry a different energy as Apple enters a new leadership era. John Ternus, currently Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is set to take over as CEO from September 1, while Tim Cook moves into the role of Executive Chairman.
Live Comeback
Apple may bring back the feel of its classic product launches by returning to a fully in-person event format. After years of mostly pre-recorded presentations, the company could once again showcase new products live from Steve Jobs Theatre, while continuing online streaming for global audiences.
Apple Era
The September 9 event is more than just a product launch — it represents a turning point for Apple. With a new CEO leading the company and major hardware expected, the event could define the next phase of Apple’s journey beyond the Tim Cook era.