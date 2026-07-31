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Sharvari’s new luxury move: Why Daniel Wellington chose Bollywood’s rising star

Sharvari’s new luxury move: Why Daniel Wellington chose Bollywood’s rising star

Sharvari becomes Daniel Wellington’s new brand ambassador in India as the Swedish watch brand strengthens its luxury positioning, youth appeal and lifestyle presence after Timex Group’s acquisition.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 4:22 PM IST
Style Shift
1/5

Style Shift

Sharvari’s latest brand partnership marks her growing influence beyond cinema. As Daniel Wellington’s new face in India, the actor joins a global fashion conversation built around minimal design, everyday elegance and a new generation of consumers who prefer effortless style over loud luxury.

Watch Wars
2/5

Watch Wars

Daniel Wellington is entering a new phase in India with Sharvari as its brand ambassador at a time when lifestyle brands are competing for younger audiences. The partnership aims to connect Scandinavian-inspired watch design with India’s evolving fashion and luxury preferences.

Timeless Match
3/5

Timeless Match

The collaboration brings together Sharvari’s youthful image and Daniel Wellington’s signature clean aesthetic. Known for its understated watches, the brand sees the Bollywood actor as a representation of modern consumers who value versatility, individuality and classic designs.

Global Push
4/5

Global Push

Following its acquisition by Timex Group, Daniel Wellington is looking to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. The Sharvari partnership signals a larger strategy to build cultural relevance and become part of everyday style choices among Indian buyers.

Celebrity Effect
5/5

Celebrity Effect

From fashion campaigns to lifestyle brands, Bollywood stars continue to influence consumer choices in India. Sharvari’s association with Daniel Wellington highlights how emerging actors are becoming key players in shaping trends, especially among younger, style-conscious audiences.

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