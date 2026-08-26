Smaller than Alto: Suzuki unveils an electric car that packs a big surprise

Tiny Tesla
Suzuki is entering the compact EV race with its new e-Sky concept, a small electric car that challenges the idea that electric vehicles need to be expensive or oversized. With a claimed range of around 310 km, the model hints at a future where affordable city EVs could dominate crowded urban roads. (Images : www.globalsuzuki.com)
EV Shift
As electric vehicle demand rises globally, automakers are racing to create smaller, cheaper and more practical models. Suzuki’s e-Sky follows this trend with a compact design aimed at everyday users, showing how manufacturers are moving beyond premium EVs towards mass-market electric mobility.
Alto Rival
The Suzuki e-Sky is smaller than India’s popular Maruti Alto in dimensions, making it one of the most compact electric cars showcased by the company. Measuring 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height, the tiny EV focuses on city-friendly mobility.
Urban Machine
Designed for crowded streets, the e-Sky weighs around 1,030 kg and prioritises easy manoeuvring and daily usability. Suzuki says the compact EV is built around city driving needs, offering practical dimensions while maintaining enough space and comfort for urban commuters.
Hidden Tech
Despite its small footprint, the e-Sky packs modern features including a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. The technology package suggests Suzuki wants small EVs to feel smarter, not cheaper.
India Question
Suzuki has not confirmed an India launch for the e-Sky yet, but its compact size and urban-focused approach could make it a strong contender in the Indian market. If introduced, the EV could challenge affordable electric cars from rivals like MG.