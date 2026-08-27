Srinagar’s new wonder: A garden where old cars and junk bloom into beauty

Waste Wonderland
Srinagar’s new “Waste to Wonder” flower garden turns discarded objects into eye-catching public art. Old vehicles and unused household items have been transformed into colourful plant displays, creating a unique space where recycling meets creativity and urban beautification.
Junk Blooms
The garden gives a second life to items that would usually end up as waste. A tractor, scooter, old Jeep, Ambassador car and even a refrigerator have been creatively reused as unusual planters, turning forgotten objects into attractions surrounded by flowers and greenery.
Creative Revival
The highlight of the garden is not just its flowers but the unusual way they have been displayed. Plants growing inside recycled objects create a visual experience that blends nature with innovation, showing how everyday waste can be converted into decorative public spaces.
Tourism Attraction
Inspired by the idea of Chandigarh’s famous Rock Garden, the Srinagar project aims to create a new attraction for visitors. By combining art, sustainability and local landscaping, the garden offers tourists a different experience beyond traditional sightseeing spots.
Green Message
The garden carries a larger environmental message by encouraging people to rethink what they throw away. Through reused materials and creative landscaping, the space highlights how waste management and green development can come together in expanding urban areas.