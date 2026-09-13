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The ₹2.99 lakh iPhone Duo is coming to India - All details here

The ₹2.99 lakh iPhone Duo is coming to India - All details here

Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo starts at ₹2.99 lakh in India, with 2TB storage, October 23 sale date, premium pricing and Apple's growing India business in focus.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Folding Fortune
1/5

Folding Fortune

Apple's first foldable iPhone enters India at a staggering ₹2,99,900, making it the company's most expensive smartphone yet. With storage options stretching to 2TB, the Duo is clearly targeting buyers willing to pay a premium for Apple's newest form factor.

October Arrival
2/5

October Arrival

The iPhone Duo will not reach Indian shelves alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Pre-orders open on October 16, with sales beginning October 23 across India and more than 70 other markets, setting up a major new product launch for Apple.

Pro Price
3/5

Pro Price

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are also commanding premium prices, starting at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900 respectively. With four storage options and a new burgundy finish, the Pro range is pushing further into the ultra-premium smartphone market.

India Bet
4/5

India Bet

Apple's pricing comes as its India business reaches a new high. Revenue is estimated to have crossed $10 billion in FY26, while Counterpoint Research says iPhone shipments rose 24% year-on-year to 14 million units, highlighting the market's growing importance.

Luxury Push
5/5

Luxury Push

The iPhone Duo is not just another addition to Apple's lineup. Starting at nearly ₹3 lakh and going up to a 2TB configuration, the foldable marks Apple's entry into an increasingly competitive premium segment where buyers are paying heavily for new designs and form factors.

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