Touchscreen, OLED and a glowing logo! Apple's new MacBook Pro changes the laptop game

Touchscreen revolution
Apple has finally broken one of its longest-standing MacBook traditions! The new MacBook Pro brings touchscreen controls to Apple's professional laptop lineup for the first time, allowing users to swipe, scroll, pinch and interact directly with the screen. Unveiled at the Pro and Tell event, the laptop marks a major shift in Apple's approach to Mac computing.
Display shock
Goodbye traditional LCD technology, hello tandem OLED! Apple's new PROLED XDR display uses two OLED layers to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a massive 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, anti-reflective coating and optional nano-texture glass, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models promise a dramatically different viewing experience.
Design twist
The glowing Apple logo is back, but that's not the only surprise! Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro introduces Dynamic Island, slimmer construction and a lighter body. The 14-inch model weighs approximately 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch version weighs around 1.82 kg. Under the hood, M5 Pro and M5 Max chips power the laptops, with up to 128GB of unified memory for demanding professional workloads.
Price bombshell
Want Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro? Prepare for a hefty bill! The 14-inch M5 Pro model starts at Rs 3,49,900 in India, while the M5 Max version costs Rs 5,49,900. The larger 16-inch models start at Rs 4,09,900 and Rs 5,89,900, respectively. Pre-orders have opened, and the premium pricing makes this one of Apple's most expensive laptop upgrades.