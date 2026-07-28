Toyota Hilux gets a Land Cruiser-inspired makeover: New hybrid tech, future EV plans and premium pricing explained

Land Cruiser
Toyota has borrowed its flagship SUV’s design language for the new Hilux, giving the pickup a more premium identity. From the bold grille with “TOYOTA” lettering to sharper LED lights, the rugged workhorse now carries a luxury SUV-inspired face.
Hybrid Twist
The new Hilux does not chase a completely new engine formula. Instead, Toyota has kept its trusted 2.8-litre diesel engine and added a 48V mild-hybrid system, balancing proven performance with improved efficiency for everyday buyers.
Electric Future
While India gets the diesel-powered Hilux for now, Toyota’s global plans reveal a bigger transformation ahead. An electric Hilux with a 59.2 kWh battery and around 240 km range hints at how the legendary pickup could evolve in the coming years.
Hydrogen Bet
Toyota is looking beyond batteries with a hydrogen-powered Hilux already confirmed for 2028. The move shows how the company is using its iconic pickup as a testing ground for multiple future technologies instead of relying on a single power source.
Price Battle
Expected to start around ₹35 lakh, the new Hilux enters India’s premium pickup segment with a higher price tag than before. Its arrival could shake up the market as rivals prepare to face Toyota’s global reputation and upgraded package.