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Toyota Hilux gets a Land Cruiser-inspired makeover: New hybrid tech, future EV plans and premium pricing explained

Toyota Hilux gets a Land Cruiser-inspired makeover: New hybrid tech, future EV plans and premium pricing explained

Toyota Hilux gets a premium makeover with Land Cruiser-inspired styling, hybrid technology, future EV and hydrogen plans, and a ₹35 lakh price tag in India’s pickup segment.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Land Cruiser
1/5

Land Cruiser

Toyota has borrowed its flagship SUV’s design language for the new Hilux, giving the pickup a more premium identity. From the bold grille with “TOYOTA” lettering to sharper LED lights, the rugged workhorse now carries a luxury SUV-inspired face.

Hybrid Twist
2/5

Hybrid Twist

The new Hilux does not chase a completely new engine formula. Instead, Toyota has kept its trusted 2.8-litre diesel engine and added a 48V mild-hybrid system, balancing proven performance with improved efficiency for everyday buyers.

Electric Future
3/5

Electric Future

While India gets the diesel-powered Hilux for now, Toyota’s global plans reveal a bigger transformation ahead. An electric Hilux with a 59.2 kWh battery and around 240 km range hints at how the legendary pickup could evolve in the coming years.

Hydrogen Bet
4/5

 Hydrogen Bet

Toyota is looking beyond batteries with a hydrogen-powered Hilux already confirmed for 2028. The move shows how the company is using its iconic pickup as a testing ground for multiple future technologies instead of relying on a single power source.

Price Battle
5/5

Price Battle

Expected to start around ₹35 lakh, the new Hilux enters India’s premium pickup segment with a higher price tag than before. Its arrival could shake up the market as rivals prepare to face Toyota’s global reputation and upgraded package.

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