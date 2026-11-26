Battery monster
What if your ₹17,000 smartphone could survive two days without a charger? The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery that reportedly lasts up to two days with moderate usage. It supports 33W fast charging, with a charger included in the box. But there's a catch: a full charge takes approximately 100 to 140 minutes.
Performance surprise
A smartphone priced at ₹16,999 comes with a processor that could surprise budget buyers. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power features MediaTek's Dimensity 7100 chipset, rather than the Dimensity 6300 commonly found in this segment. The review found it capable of handling everyday tasks and casual gaming comfortably, making performance one of its stronger selling points.
Display disappointment
A good-looking smartphone that feels years behind when you hold it? The Ai+ Nova 2 Power features a large 6.75-inch display, but its HD+ resolution may disappoint users expecting sharper visuals. Its thick, heavy plastic body also feels dated. However, dual stereo speakers, a punch-hole camera and a fast side-mounted fingerprint scanner offer some consolation.
Camera gamble
A 48MP camera sounds promising, but can it deliver when the lights go down? The Ai+ Nova 2 Power combines a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. Daylight photography produces pleasing results with reliable focusing, but portrait shots and low-light images remain inconsistent. The phone also supports 2K video recording at 30fps.
Update shock
Here's a detail buyers shouldn't overlook. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power runs Android 16-based nxtQ OS, offering a relatively clean interface without unnecessary third-party apps or system-level promotional advertisements. But the software advantage comes with a significant drawback: no promised major Android OS updates and just one year of security updates. That could matter to anyone planning to keep the phone for several years.