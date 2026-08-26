Ujjain’s robot surprise: Humanoid dancer steals the show at sandwich shop opening

Robot guest
A sandwich shop inauguration in Ujjain turned into an unexpected technology spectacle when a humanoid robot became the centre of attention. Wearing orange scarves and standing on a red carpet, the machine joined traditional rituals, leaving visitors amazed as a futuristic creation entered a deeply cultural celebration.
Digital dancer
The biggest surprise came when the humanoid robot moved from ceremony to entertainment, performing dance moves in front of cheering spectators. The unusual performance quickly spread online, with viewers debating whether it was a glimpse of everyday robot interaction or simply a clever promotional stunt.
Human question
The viral moment sparked a larger conversation beyond the inauguration. While some viewers laughed at the robot’s moves, others raised concerns about automation entering workplaces and whether machines could eventually replace roles traditionally handled by humans in restaurants and service industries.
Indian showcase
Supplied by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation, the humanoid robot brought advanced robotics into a local business opening rather than a technology exhibition. The event showed how robots are increasingly moving from research labs into public spaces, customer interactions and everyday experiences.
Future arrival
The Ujjain ceremony highlighted the growing fascination with humanoid robots worldwide. While China and other countries are pushing advanced robotics for industry and services, India’s latest viral robot moment shows how these machines are also becoming tools for engagement, entertainment and public attention.