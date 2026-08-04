Under ₹8 lakh EVs: The new formula helping buyers save big on electric cars

Tiago Surprise
Tata Tiago EV is making electric mobility look less intimidating for budget buyers. With a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh under the BaaS model and battery rental of ₹2.6 per km, the hatchback brings down the biggest barrier to EV adoption — the high upfront cost. It offers two battery options, balancing affordability with everyday city driving needs.
Comet Challenge
MG Comet EV is proving that a small electric car can create a big impact in crowded cities. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh with a battery rental model, this compact EV targets urban commuters who want easy manoeuvrability, lower running costs and a practical alternative to petrol-powered city cars without spending a fortune.
Punch Power
Tata Punch EV brings the SUV appeal into the affordable electric segment with a bigger promise. Starting at ₹6.49 lakh under BaaS, it offers two battery pack choices and a claimed range of up to 468 km, making it one of the most interesting options for buyers seeking more space, power and longer journeys.
Citroen Value
Citroen eC3 is quietly building a case for affordable European electric mobility in India. With a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh and a battery rental option, the electric hatchback combines a 29.2 kWh battery pack with a practical 246 km range, targeting buyers looking for a comfortable city EV experience.
Syros Shock
Kia Syros EV enters the affordable EV race with a premium twist. Starting at ₹7.99 lakh under the BaaS model, it undercuts some rivals while offering larger battery options, stronger performance figures and up to 255 Nm torque, showing how affordable EVs are moving beyond basic city transportation.
Battery Game
Battery-as-a-Service is changing the way Indians look at electric car ownership. Instead of paying the entire battery cost upfront, buyers can separate the vehicle purchase from battery usage through rental or per-kilometre plans, potentially making EVs easier to access for first-time buyers.
EV Battle
India’s affordable electric car market is entering a new phase as Tata, MG, Citroen and Kia compete for everyday buyers. From compact city cars to electric SUVs, each model is chasing a different customer need — lower price, better range, more space or stronger performance.