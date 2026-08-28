UNESCO recognition: India’s ancient Buddhist site gets a global spotlight after centuries

Buddha Legacy
Sarnath has entered a new global chapter after being added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, recognising its extraordinary connection with Lord Buddha’s first sermon. The ancient site now stands among the world’s most significant heritage locations, carrying a spiritual legacy that began more than 2,500 years ago.
Global Honour
India’s UNESCO count has climbed to 45 World Heritage properties with Sarnath’s inscription at the 48th World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan, South Korea. The recognition places India sixth globally and second in the Asia Pacific region, strengthening its position on the world heritage map.
Ancient Secrets
Hidden within Sarnath’s archaeological landscape are centuries of history preserved through monuments like Dhamek Stupa, Ashokan Pillar, Dharmarajika Stupa and Mulagandhakuti Vihara. Together, these remains reveal the evolution of one of Buddhism’s most important centres from ancient times.
First Sermon
Sarnath holds a unique place in Buddhist history as the location where Gautama Buddha delivered Dharmachakra Pravartana, or the “Turning of the Wheel of the Law”. This moment marked the beginning of the Buddhist Sangha and introduced the principles of the Noble Eightfold Path.
Lost Revival
Once a thriving centre of Buddhist learning with stupas, temples and monasteries, Sarnath witnessed centuries of development before declining after the 12th century. Rediscovered in the 18th century, the site has now regained global attention as a symbol of India’s ancient heritage.