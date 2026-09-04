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Vijay’s ₹46,450 gesture: Why his Dior sunglasses ended up with an elderly woman

Vijay’s ₹46,450 gesture: Why his Dior sunglasses ended up with an elderly woman

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reportedly gifted his Dior sunglasses worth around ₹46,450 to an elderly woman during a Salem visit. Here’s what happened and why the gesture went viral.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
Expensive Gesture
1/4

Expensive Gesture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reportedly gave his Christian Dior sunglasses to an elderly woman during his Salem visit. The accessory is believed to be worth around ₹46,450, but the unexpected exchange became the bigger talking point.

Dior Surprise
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Dior Surprise

The sunglasses reportedly resemble DiorTag SU Black Rectangular sunglasses, listed at $490 on Dior’s official website. The Made-in-Italy accessory features a black acetate frame, blue lenses and 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Viral Encounter
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Viral Encounter

During his Salem visit, Vijay stopped at a local farmhouse and met an elderly woman named Chellam. He asked about her wellbeing and whether she had eaten before taking off his sunglasses and handing them to her.

Emotional Reaction
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Emotional Reaction

Chellam initially hesitated to accept the sunglasses but eventually took the gift after Vijay persuaded her. She later recalled that he looked just as he does in his films and said she was so happy that she would defend him if anyone tried to harm him.

 

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