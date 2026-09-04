Vijay’s ₹46,450 gesture: Why his Dior sunglasses ended up with an elderly woman

Expensive Gesture
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reportedly gave his Christian Dior sunglasses to an elderly woman during his Salem visit. The accessory is believed to be worth around ₹46,450, but the unexpected exchange became the bigger talking point.
Dior Surprise
The sunglasses reportedly resemble DiorTag SU Black Rectangular sunglasses, listed at $490 on Dior’s official website. The Made-in-Italy accessory features a black acetate frame, blue lenses and 100% UVA/UVB protection.
Viral Encounter
During his Salem visit, Vijay stopped at a local farmhouse and met an elderly woman named Chellam. He asked about her wellbeing and whether she had eaten before taking off his sunglasses and handing them to her.
Emotional Reaction
Chellam initially hesitated to accept the sunglasses but eventually took the gift after Vijay persuaded her. She later recalled that he looked just as he does in his films and said she was so happy that she would defend him if anyone tried to harm him.