Volvo XC60 gets a 65% buyback promise: Here’s what buyers need to know

Resale relief
Buying a ₹68.90 lakh luxury SUV comes with one nagging question—what will it be worth later? Volvo is tackling that upfront with a programme offering a fixed buyback of 65% of the XC60’s ex-showroom price after three years, subject to terms and conditions.
Three years
Imagine knowing your luxury SUV’s buyback value before even driving it home. Under Volvo’s programme, eligible XC60 owners can get 65% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price as a buyback value after three years, potentially taking some uncertainty out of ownership.
Cabin indulgence
The XC60 isn't relying on its buyback promise alone. Inside are an 11.2-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, massaging front seats, Nappa leather upholstery and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system designed to turn the cabin into a luxury cocoon.
Safety shield
Volvo has packed the XC60 with technology that watches the road alongside the driver. Blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert with auto brake, adaptive cruise control, lane and pilot assist, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD headline its safety package.
German battle
Starting at ₹68.90 lakh ex-showroom, the XC60 enters a fiercely contested luxury SUV segment dominated by names such as the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Volvo’s 65% buyback proposition could add an unusual new factor to that purchasing decision.