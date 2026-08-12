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Volvo XC60 gets a 65% buyback promise: Here’s what buyers need to know

Volvo XC60 gets a 65% buyback promise: Here’s what buyers need to know

Volvo XC60 gets a 65% assured buyback value after three years. Here's how the offer works, its price, features, safety tech and key luxury SUV rivals.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Resale relief
1/5

Resale relief

Buying a ₹68.90 lakh luxury SUV comes with one nagging question—what will it be worth later? Volvo is tackling that upfront with a programme offering a fixed buyback of 65% of the XC60’s ex-showroom price after three years, subject to terms and conditions.

Three years
2/5

Three years

Imagine knowing your luxury SUV’s buyback value before even driving it home. Under Volvo’s programme, eligible XC60 owners can get 65% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price as a buyback value after three years, potentially taking some uncertainty out of ownership.

Cabin indulgence
3/5

Cabin indulgence

The XC60 isn't relying on its buyback promise alone. Inside are an 11.2-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, massaging front seats, Nappa leather upholstery and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system designed to turn the cabin into a luxury cocoon.

Safety shield
4/5

Safety shield

Volvo has packed the XC60 with technology that watches the road alongside the driver. Blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert with auto brake, adaptive cruise control, lane and pilot assist, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD headline its safety package.

German battle
5/5

German battle

Starting at ₹68.90 lakh ex-showroom, the XC60 enters a fiercely contested luxury SUV segment dominated by names such as the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Volvo’s 65% buyback proposition could add an unusual new factor to that purchasing decision.

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