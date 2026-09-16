Xiaomi goes big on laundry: This new machine can wash 3 loads separately

Split Loads
The main drum can handle 11kg, while the two smaller side drums add 1.5kg each. Each drum has its own water supply and can be used separately, meaning users can wash smaller or delicate loads without running the entire machine.
Triple Trouble
Xiaomi has taken the washing machine concept in an unexpected direction with its new Mijia triple-tube model. Instead of one drum, it packs three separate drums, with a combined washing capacity of up to 14kg, allowing different loads to be handled independently.
Cold Clean
Despite packing three drums, Xiaomi says the machine is designed to fit into a standard ultra-thin built-in cabinet setup. It also supports cold-water sterilisation, allowing the drums to be cleaned without relying on hot water for the process.
₹71,000 Price
The new triple-tube Mijia washing machine has launched in China at 4,999 yuan, roughly ₹71,000. Xiaomi is offering both a washing-machine-only version and a washer-dryer variant, giving buyers two options around the unusual three-drum design.
AI Laundry
The surprising part is not just the hardware. Xiaomi has added its AI Mijia Lingyun system, powered by the company’s MiMo large model. Users can type or speak instructions, including details about fabric and stains, and the machine can select a suitable wash programme.