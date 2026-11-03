Your Gmail, Photos and YouTube history in one AI feed? Google's Dreambeans has a twist

Privacy bargain

Google's new AI app promises a personalised experience, but it also raises questions about data access. Dreambeans can use information from Gmail, Google Photos and other connected services to generate daily stories. Google says users can choose which services to connect, disconnect them later and delete their Dreambeans data. The app is available on Android and iOS in India, with support for 14 languages, including English and Hindi. However, it can generate stories in only one selected language at a time.