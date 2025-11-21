In a landmark labour reform, the Government of India on Friday notified the implementation of the four long-awaited Labour Codes — the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code (2020). Effective from November 21, 2025, the move consolidates and rationalises 29 Central labour laws, many of which date back to the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era.
Calling the step “historic”, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said the new framework is designed to ensure better wages, enhanced safety, stronger social security and greater welfare for India’s workforce. It also aligns the country’s labour ecosystem with global standards while supporting a more resilient, modern and Aatmanirbhar Bharat–ready economy.
Modernising colonial-era labour framework
India’s existing labour regulations were built on laws framed between the 1930s and 1950s, an era when work structures, technology, and economic realities were vastly different. Over time, these fragmented and complex laws created uncertainty for workers and heightened compliance burdens for industry.
The four Labour Codes aim to correct this by creating a unified, transparent and future-ready system. Their implementation is expected to empower workers — including women, youth, gig workers and migrants — while enabling industries to grow with reduced regulatory friction.
Before vs After: Key transformations
Sector-Wise Enhancements
The Codes introduce sweeping protections across industries:
Expanded social security & National floor wage
A national floor wage will ensure no worker earns below a basic standard of living. The OSHWC Code and Social Security Code bring plantations, hazardous industries, transport, digital media and more into comprehensive coverage.
Gender-neutrality is embedded across provisions — explicitly prohibiting discrimination against women and transgender persons.
Smoother dispute resolution
The new Inspector-cum-Facilitator model focuses on guidance and compliance rather than punitive action. Faster dispute resolution will be enabled through two-member industrial tribunals, which workers can directly approach after conciliation.
Major leap in social protection journey
India’s social-security coverage has expanded from 19% of the workforce in 2015 to over 64% in 2025, according to the Ministry. The Labour Codes are expected to widen this coverage further, embedding portability of benefits for migrant, gig, platform and unorganised workers.
The government said broad stakeholder consultations will continue as rules and schemes are finalised. Existing laws will remain in force during the transition. The Codes mark a decisive shift toward a pro-worker, pro-women, and pro-industry ecosystem — supporting job creation, skilling and a future-ready workforce.