Air pollution: Delhi schools shut after Supreme Court intervenes

Schools in Delhi will be shut from tomorrow till further notice due to air pollution, state environment minister Gopal Rai said today. The announcement comes after the Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government for opening schools amid rising air pollution levels.



"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked the Delhi government.



"We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again, and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders," Gopal Rai said.



The Supreme Court warned of strict action and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Centre, Delhi, and neighbouring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution.



The top court further said that "we will appoint somebody to administer your government," Chief Justice Ramana said.



Offline classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday after remaining shut since November 13.



According to the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor 'SAFAR', the air quality is likely to improve from Friday onwards due to better wind speed.



"From December 3 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants, but the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR said in its advisory.



On Wednesday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 370, and on Tuesday, it was 328.