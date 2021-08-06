Breaking: Mega DRM-level reshuffle at railways ministry; over 30 officials transferred

The railways ministry has done a major reshuffle at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) level. Over 30 new DRM level appointments have been made, according to a source in the railway ministry. The scale of the mega reshuffle is unprecedented on the Indian Railways network.

New appointments have been made in divisions across the country, including Delhi, Lucknow and Chennai among others.

A DRM is the administrative head and of a railway division overseeing operations, maintenance of track, locomotives, coaches, wagons, station buildings and other railway assets under the division. The railways ministry spokespersons were not available for comment on the matter.

At present, there are 17 zones and 68 railway divisions in the country.