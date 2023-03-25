Centre extends LPG cylinder subsidy of Rs 200 under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Centre on Friday said it would extend the LPG cylinder subsidy of Rs 200 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for another year. Union minister Anurag Thakur said that the subsidy was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, wherein around 9.6 crore families will be benefitted from the move.

The step has been taken on the back of the high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The Centre introduced the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG connections to women in poor households. Thakur added that the total expenditure will be Rs 6,100 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and Rs 7,680 crore for 2023-24. Under this government scheme, the subsidy is credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries, who can use it to buy LPG cylinders. As of March 1, 2023, there were 9.59 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

In an official statement, the government said: “It is important to ensure sustained LPG adoption and usage among PMUY consumers so that they can completely switch to cleaner cooking fuel."

The average LPG consumption of PMUY consumers has increased by 20 per cent in the past two years. In 2019-20, it was 3.01 refills and in 2021-22, it was 3.68 refills.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 from March 1. The domestic cylinder now costs Rs 1,103 per cylinder in Delhi. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 350.50, which is now for Rs 2119.50 in the Delhi-NCR region.

