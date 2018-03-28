Cheers for customers, SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits above two years

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits by 10-25 basis points for tenures ranging between two and 10 years, effective Wednesday.



The new rates range between 6.6 per cent and 6.75 per cent. For fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore and with two-three years tenure the interest rate was fixed at 6.60% from the existing 6.50%. The bank owns more than one-fifth of India's banking assets.

Similarly, for term deposits between 3 years and 5 years, customers will get 6.70% interest, against 6.50% earlier.

For those who are looking to invest for the long-term, that is 5 to 10 years, the interest rate has been raised to 6.75% from 6.50%. The rates have, however, not been changed for fixed deposits of 7 days to 2 years.

Following the move, senior citizens stand to gain the most. For deposits of 2 to 3 years, they will now get 7.10% interest as against 7.00% earlier. For deposits of 3 to 5 years, customers will earn 7.20% interest, uo from 7.00%. For long-term deposits (5 years to 10 years), the interest rate has been fixed at 7.25% as against 7%.

SBI employees and pensioners will earn 1 per cent extra on new revised rates. Minor tweaks have been made in the interest rates on deposits of Rs 1 crore and above only for domestic customers.

The bank had revised the interest rates in January and February as well. Other public and private banks may look for a revision soon.

Early this month, the bank had also revised the marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) across maturities in March. The key interest rate for 1-year (MCLR) was raised to 8.15 per cent from 7.95 per cent.

Industry sources as quoted by news reports said that the deposit rate hike may be followed by raising lending rates.

The hike has been introduced just a week before the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy meet for the 2018-19 fiscal. Though RBI has kept its policy rate unchanged in the last three review meetings, rate cycle has been rising as bond yields have gone up in general. Banks in the country are stressing out to meet capital requirements looking at the rising bad loans directly affecting their profitability.