Collect 4 samples of agricultural commodities traded on exchange platform, says Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said in case of the agricultural commodities traded on the exchange platform, the exchanges or clearing corporations need to ensure that adequate samples of goods are collected from the goods deposited and are sealed in the presence of the depositor or his authorised representative.

In a notification, Sebi said varied approaches are being followed by the exchanges in this regard, and these guidelines would bring in uniformity in the procedure of obtaining samples for the purpose of assaying.

The number and size of the samples are determined by the nature of commodity and the requirements of tests to be done in order to meet the exchange specifications, said the securities market regulator.

"In order to resolve potential disputes arising with respect to the quality of goods, if any, it is advised that at least four samples are taken of which one sample is used for analysis, one is kept with WSP for comparison purpose, one is given to the depositors while one is kept for record/lab reference purpose," the Sebi said, adding that the guidelines will come into effect within the next 30 days.