Delimitation panel on J&K gets extension of two months

The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, got an extension of two-months to complete its task, the central government stated on Tuesday. Earlier, its term was slated to end on March 6th, 2022.

The Commission is mandated to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

Formed in March, 2020, the panel was granted a one year extension last year.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members -- all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir at present has no legislative assembly. It is a union territory with a provision for a legislature.

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.

