Driving licence, registration certificate kept in Digi-locker are valid documents: Delhi govt

Motorists in Delhi need not carry their driving licence and registration certificate and can show these documents stored in Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app, when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department. Driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the transport department of the Delhi government said.

These are legally recognised at par with the certificates issued by the transport department, it added.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

However, soft copy of driving license and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record, it clarified.

The electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

Also Read: Delhi-Chandigarh Highway first EV-friendly highway in India