India's GDP growth projected at 6.5% in FY18; lowest under Modi government

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has projected GDP forecast for Financial Year 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in 2016-17. The current estimates, lowest under the Narendra Modi-led government, shows the Indian economy would face slowdown in FY-18. The reason for the lower GDP estimates is mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The CSO said the Gross Value Added (GVA) has been estimated to be around 6.1 per cent, though it was 6.6 in FY16-17.

Chief Statistician TCA Anant during a press conference on Friday said: "We are being conservative in our estimates". The difference between GDP and GVA numbers is huge, which could hamper growth, say analysts. Anant added that manufacturing estimates also included the GST impact during initial quarters.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014. "The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016- 17," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO) while announcing the first advance estimates of National Income 2017-18.

Economic activities were affected by demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 and subsequent implementation of a new indirect tax regime (GST) from July 1 in the current financial year. As per the CSO data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to slow to 2.1 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.9 per cent in the preceding year. The growth in manufacturing sector too is expected to decelerate to 4.6 per cent this fiscal, down from 7.9 per cent in 2016-17.

GDP growth to be robust in FY18-19: NITI Aayog



NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the GDP growth would become more robust in 2018-19. Reacting on the growth estimates released by the CSO on Friday, Kumar said the second half GDP growth in 2017-18 had risen to 7 per cent, bringing the annual growth rate to 6.5%. He pointed out the economic activity had been picking up over the past three quarters and could be expected to strengthen in the coming period with the manufacturing PMI now reading at a five-year high of 54 per cent, and FMCG demand picking up briskly. Hence the GDP growth would become more robust in 2018-19. He added that the estimates assumed significance in the wake of the fact that the higher second half growth had come despite a weaning of public sector expenditures which had peaked in 2016-17 on account of the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

