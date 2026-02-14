Explained: What is the new ₹10,000-crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 and why it matters 

India has doubled down on its startup ambitions. Ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 (FoF 2.0) with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore — aimed at unlocking long-term venture capital and powering the next wave of innovation-led growth.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new fund is, how it works, and why it could reshape India’s startup ecosystem.

What is Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0

FoF 2.0 is a government-backed capital mobilisation scheme under the Startup India programme.

Unlike direct funding schemes, it does not invest in startups itself. Instead, it invests in SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which then deploy capital into startups.

In simple terms: The government funds venture capital funds → Those VC funds invest in startups → Startups get growth capital.

This model helps crowd in private investment rather than replace it.

Why is the govt launching it now?

India’s startup landscape has expanded dramatically since 2016:

Fewer than 500 startups existed in 2016.

Today, there are over 2 lakh recognised startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

2025 recorded the highest-ever annual startup registrations.

With scale achieved, policymakers now want to shift from quantity to quality—funding deeper innovation, advanced technology, and globally competitive companies.

What Happened in Fund of Funds 1.0?

FoF 2.0 builds on the success of the first Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS 1.0), launched in 2016.

Key outcomes of FoF 1.0:

₹10,000 crore committed to 145 AIFs

Over ₹25,500 crore invested into startups by these funds

1,370+ startups funded across sectors such as:

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Clean Tech & Manufacturing Fintech & E-commerce Space Tech & Biotechnology Agriculture & Healthcare

FFS 1.0 helped:

Reduce early-stage funding gaps

Support first-time founders

Build India’s domestic VC ecosystem

Attract private and institutional investors

What’s different in FoF 2.0?

While the first phase focused on ecosystem creation, FoF 2.0 is strategic and targeted.

1. Deep-Tech Push: The fund will prioritise capital-intensive sectors such as:

AI, robotics, and advanced computing

Semiconductor-linked innovation

Tech-driven manufacturing

Climate and clean-energy technologies

These areas require “patient capital” — money willing to wait longer for returns.

2. Support for Early-Growth Startups: FoF 2.0 aims to prevent promising startups from failing due to lack of follow-on funding — a common issue known as the “valley of death” in venture financing.

3. Expanding Beyond Metro Hubs: The scheme explicitly encourages funding for startups outside Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai to build geographically distributed innovation.

4. Filling High-Risk Capital Gaps: Private investors often avoid frontier technologies due to risk. FoF 2.0 will channel funds into sectors aligned with:

Self-reliance (Atmanirbharta)

Strategic technologies

Advanced manufacturing

5. Strengthening Domestic VC Funds: Special emphasis will be placed on smaller, India-based venture funds, helping reduce reliance on foreign capital.

Why this matters for India’s economy

FoF 2.0 is not just a startup scheme — it is an industrial and innovation policy tool.

Expected macro impact:

Area Expected Outcome Innovation Development of globally competitive technologies Manufacturing Boost to high-tech, value-added production Jobs Creation of high-skill employment Capital Markets Deepening of India’s domestic venture ecosystem Economic Resilience Reduced dependence on imported technologies

The bigger vision: Viksit Bharat @ 2047

The fund aligns with India’s long-term goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

By backing startups that create intellectual property, advanced products, and scalable solutions, the government is positioning startups as drivers of national competitiveness, not just entrepreneurship.

Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 marks a shift from startup promotion to innovation strategy.

FoF 1.0 built the ecosystem.

FoF 2.0 aims to produce global technology champions.

This ₹10,000-crore catalyst could help India transition from being known as a startup hub to becoming a deep-tech innovation powerhouse.