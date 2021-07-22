FinMin officer Rasmi R Das appointed as member of UN tax committee

Rasmi Ranjan Das, a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as a member of the UN tax committee for the 2021-2025 term. She is among 25 tax experts from around the world to be appointed as a member of the UN tax committee.

Formally known as the UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters, the committee is responsible for guiding countries' efforts to advance stronger and more forward-looking tax policies adapted to the realities of globalised trade and investment, an increasingly digitalised economy and worsening environmental degradation.

The committee assists countries in preventing double or multiple taxations. It also helps them to broaden their tax base, enhance their tax administrations, and curb international tax evasion, avoidance, as well as non-taxation.

Das is Joint Secretary - (FT&TR-I), Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The committee gives special emphasis on developing countries and their policy environment. Moreover, for the first time since its formation, the Committee has a large number of women experts.

A majority of the newly appointed members come from developing countries. Other members of the UN Tax Committee appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres hail from countries such as Nigeria, Chile, South Korea, Malawi, Mexico, Ireland, Indonesia, Myanmar, Angola, Russia, Canada, Norway, Germany, Italy, Sweden and China.

The UN Tax Committee primarily focuses on fostering international cooperation on domestic and international tax matters. They work closely with observers from government, civil society, business and academia, to develop guidance and encourage an inclusive setting of norms and policies.

The first meeting of the newly appointed members of the committee will take place in October 2021. The experts will determine the work plan for their term during this meeting.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

