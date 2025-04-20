FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit US and Peru from April 20 for IMF, G20 meetings and bilateral engagements

Following her bilateral engagements in the UK and Austria, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, will begin an official visit to the US and Peru from April 20.

From April 20-25, she will visit San Francisco and Washington D.C. During her two-day stay in San Francisco beginning April 20, the Finance Minister will deliver a keynote address at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution on ‘Laying the Foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047’, followed by a fireside chat. She will also meet top CEOs from leading IT firms and participate in a roundtable with major fund managers. An interaction with the Indian diaspora has also been scheduled.

In Washington D.C., from April 22-25, Sitharaman will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, as well as the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings. She will also attend the Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR).

On the sidelines, she is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the USA, UK, Germany, France, Argentina, Bahrain, Luxembourg, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, she will meet the EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Presidents of the ADB and AIIB, the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health.

From April 26 to 30, the Finance Minister will travel to Peru on her first official visit, leading a delegation of ministry officials and Indian business leaders. In Lima, she is expected to meet Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén, and hold bilateral talks with ministers from key economic sectors.

She will chair the India-Peru Business Forum, engage with Indian investors, and participate in a community event. Discussions are expected to include deepening collaboration in the mining sector, particularly around critical minerals.