Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under govt's $3.5 bn clean fuel scheme

Ford Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under the Indian government's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters.

The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.



Ford, Suzuki, Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



