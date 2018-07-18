Free Wi-Fi facility at all stations without any expenditure on railways' account, says Minister

The Indian Railways has decided to provide free WiFi facility at all its stations, except at halt stations, without involving any expenditure on the national carrier's account, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said today.

Against the target for provision of WiFi at 100 stations in 2016-17, 200 stations in 2017-18 and 500 stations in 2018-19, 707 stations have been provided with WiFi facility as on date, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

RailTel has entered into an agreement with Mahataa Information India Private Limited (MIIPL), a group company of Google Inc., for providing WiFi facility at A1 and A category stations.

The cost of providing WiFi facility at A1 and A category stations (high footfall stations), where RailTel has entered into an agreement with MIIPL, is shared by RailTel and MIIPL, Gohain said.

RailTel has been advised to follow revenue sharing model for B and C category stations as well.

The Department of Telecommunication has been approached to provide funds under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for WiFi at "D"and "E" category stations, the minister said.