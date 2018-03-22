After 7th Pay Commission, government to now double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday without any discussion. The Bill will enable the government to increase the ceiling of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh for employees under the Payment of Gratuity Act. The law is applicable to the employees who have completed at least five years of service in an entity that has 10 or more employees. The Bill will also empower the government to fix the maternity leave for female employees as deemed to be in continuous service in place of the existing 12 weeks with an executive order. The amended Bill will benefit lakhs of employees who work in the organised sector, especially women, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.

Over the past fortnight, the Upper House of Parliament had not transacted any significant business due to protests by various parties. The Bill, moved by Gangwar, was passed by a voice vote, fulfilling the long-pending demands of the employees unions. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill last week.

After the implementation of the seventh Central Pay Commission, the ceiling of gratuity amount for central government employees was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The bill also notifies the period of maternity leave as part of continuous service and proposes to empower the central government to notify the gratuity ceiling from time to time without amending the law. The amendment to the payment of gratuity law comes in the backdrop of Maternity

Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, enhancing the maximum maternity leave period to 26 weeks. At present, formal sector workers with five or more years of service are eligible for Rs 10 lakh tax-free gratuity after leaving job or at time of superannuation. A senior government official said that the government wants to provide tax-free gratuity of Rs 20 lakh to organised sector workers at par with the central government.

The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, was enacted to provide for gratuity payment to employees engaged in factories, mines, oilfields, plantations, ports, railway companies, shops or other establishments. The law is applicable to employees, who have completed at least five years of continuous service in an establishment that has 10 or more persons.

Here are some important things you need to know about gratuity.

So, what is gratuity?

Gratuity is a defined benefit plan governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. It is mandatory for companies with more than 10 employees on their payrolls to give gratuity to an employee.

When can you get gratuity?

Gratuity is not just paid to the employee on his retirement as commonly perceived. In fact, the gratuity rules are lenient. Here are other instances of circumstances when gratuity is handed over to the employee

If he has tendered his resignation after serving the organisation for continuous service five years

On his death, even if the employee hasn't served the organization for five years

Or he becomes disabled due to accident or disease

What does continuous service mean?



It simply means no break by the employee from the date of joining to be eligible for the sum. Any leaves availed is not counted as a break.

How is gratuity calculated?

Gratuity is calculated as 15 days' salary for each completed year of service. The salary includes your last drawn basic salary and dearness allowance but excludes all other allowances. It is calculated by the formula: Last drawn salary (basic salary plus dearness allowance) X number of completed years of service X 15/26.

Is it taxable?



As of now tax rules differ for government employees and private employees and it is capped at Rs 10 lakh. However, if the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2017 is approved by the parliament the tax exemption will be to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

In the present scenario, gratuity amount is fully exempt from tax for government employees. For private employees, it is least of the following

Rs 10 lakh

Actual gratuity received

15 days salary based on the last drawn salary for each completed year of service or part thereof in excess of six months.

*Salary includes basic salary received by the employee and the dearness allowance and commission received if any.

Are contractual employees also entitled for it?

No, this benefit is only for those on the company's regular payroll. There's no gratuity even after 5 years of service for contractual employees. However, some organizations offer all benefits to employees hired on contract subject to their renewal and completion of time frame.

With PTI inputs

